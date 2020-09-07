17:26 - Sakkari 2-2 Williams

Nothing between the two players so far. A good level from both.

17:23 - Pospisil 6-7(6) 1-2 De Minaur

First break point of the match...but Pospisil can't take it.

De Minaur holds to edge back in front in the second set.

17:19 - Sakkari 1-1 Williams

An equally solid start from Sakkari, as she fires down a couple of aces and holds comfortably.

17:16 - Sakkari 0-1 Williams

Assured start from Williams as she holds serve against the 15th seed.

17:10 - Serena on court

The action is about to get started on Arthur Ashe, with Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari meeting for the second time in less than a fortnight.

When they last faced off at the Western & Southern Open it was Sakkari who won in three sets. Will it be a repeat this evening?

17:05 - Pospisil 6-7(6) De Minaur

High-quality stuff from Pospisil to start the tie-break as he ramps up his serve and his ground game to race into a 6-2 lead.

But De Minaur saves four set points to draw level, with the last point featuring some great scrambling after a net cord.

Pospisil then goes long and De Minaur takes his first set point with a forehand hit behind his opponent.

What a comeback from the Aussie.

16:57 - Pospisil 6-6 De Minaur

A very clean set on serve - no break points at all. So into a tie-break we go.

16:49 - Pospisil 5-4 De Minaur

Pospisil is not happy at getting a warning for a time violation on serve and let's the umpire know it.

"Maybe you could use some judgement, that's one thing you could do. I'm saying, as a person."

Ouch.

Still on serve in the opening set.

16:43 - Is this Zverev's chance?

Djokovic's absence means the men's draw is now absolutely wide open and there is guaranteed to be a first-time Slam winner.

So who will take the chance? How about Alexander Zverev?

16:35 - Pospisil 3-3 De Minaur

Still no break points for either player. Three aces for Pospisil, though, who doens't seem to be troubled by his thigh problem so far.

16:30 - Djokovic fined $10,000

Djokovic has also been hit financially for his disqualification, although this will probably be the least of his frustrations.

16:24 - Pospisil 2-1 De Minaur

It's on serve in the early exchanges on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Pospisil, who is a somewhat surprise addition at this stage of the tournament, has quite a bit of strapping around his thigh, so will see how that goes.

Serena Williams starts things off on Arthur Ashe today at 5pm UK time when she faces Maria Sakkari. The pair met a fortnight ago and Sakkari won in three sets.

Check out the full order of play and schedule here.

16:19 - 'It is not an issue for me'

It has also been noted that this is not the first time that Djokovic has had his behaviour on court called into question.

He threw his racket towards a line judge at the French Open in 2016 and, a few months later, hit the ball into the crowd at the ATP Finals in frustration, which sparked a tense exchange in the post-match press conference.

Here's the incident at the French Open:

16:10 - Djokovic is his own worst enemy

While Vasek Pospisil and Alex de Minaur trade early blows in their last-16 clash, let's look back at some of the reaction from Djokovic's extraordinary exit.

Carrie Dunn writes that Novak Djokovic, who was unbeaten in 2020 before last night, is his own worst enemy and that his disbelief as he was defaulted shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone who had watched tennis so far this year.

Nick Kyrgios also chipped in too.

16:00 - Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the morning (well, afternoon) after the night before. Novak Djokovic is out of the US Open, given his marching orders for hitting a line judge with a ball, leaving a gloriously open field on the men's side at Flushing Meadows.

We'll keep you across all the goings on in New York and, of course, keep you fully in the loop of any developments surrounding yesterday's WOW moment.

But there's also some actual tennis to focus on as Serena Williams continues her hunt for that elusive record-equalling 24th Grand Slam. The American is first up on Arthur Ashe against Greece's 15th seed Maria Sakkari.

