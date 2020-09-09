18:17 - Pironkova 6-4 1-2 Williams

Not quite happening for Williams so far as she is pegged back to deuce from 40-15.

Pironkova fires a couple of clean winners to stay in the game but goes wide on Williams' next game point.

18:12 - Pironkova 6-4 1-1 Williams

Frustration for Williams as she clips the top of the net at 15-30 and the ball goes out.

But Pironkova nets to give Williams her first break point of the match. Williams thrashes back to the service return and although Pironkova gets it back, she nets a few points later to give the break straight back.

18:07 - Pironkova 6-4 1-0 Williams

Break! What a start to the set for Pironkova.

Williams' is really struggling to get to grips with her mix of slices and power shots. She goes long and then watches as Pironkova fires a winner down the line to bring up break point.

Williams drags a ball way out of court to gift the break.

18:02 - Pironkova 6-4 Williams

Brilliant from Pironkova. She has been so solid this set and she clinches it on her own serve, slicing a forehand down the line and then dragging a backhand winner across the court on the next shot.

What does Williams do from here?

17:58 - Pironkova 5-4 Williams

Set point for Pironkova after some great scrambling at 30-30. But Williams ups the power and saves.

A service-return winner that lands on the baseline brings up set point again - but Williams challenges and it's out!

Pironkova earns another set point shortly after but she can't convert and Williams holds.

17:52 - Pironkova 5-3 Williams

Williams gets to 30-30 but then goes wide with a forehand, much to her frustration. Pironkova follows up with an ace.

Winners to unforced errors currently standings at 8-2 for Pironkova and 10-8 for Williams. Tells the story for the American.

17:49 - Pironkova 4-3 Williams

No problems this time for Williams as she finishes off a love hold with a forehand whipped into the corner.

17:44 - Pironkova 4-2 Williams

Pironkova follows up the break with another routine hold as Williams goes wide with her forehand.

17:38 - Pironkova 3-2 Williams

Williams fires a powerful forehand into the corner to get to 30-15, but Pironkova replies with a looping forehand winner.

A double fault gives Pironkova break point, but Williams saves with an ace down the middle.

An error from Williams gives Pironkova another chance and this time she takes it with a backhand winner down the line.

17:34 - Pironkova 2-2 Williams

A love hold for Pironkova, who has made a solid start.

17:30 - Pironkova 1-2 Williams

Not too many long rallies so far, with Williams' serve looking good. She holds with her fourth ace of the match.

17:23 - Pironkova 1-1 Williams

Big hitting from Pironkova to get to 40-0. She finishes off a comfortable hold with a passing shot that clips the top of the net.

17:23 - Pironkova 0-1 Williams

Strong start on serve from Williams as she fires down two aces in the first three points.

Pironkova gets on the board with a drop shot followed by a nice lob, but Williams seals the game with another ace.

17:15 - Players on court

Here we go. The players are out on Arthur Ashe, with Williams wearing a red cape. Or is it an anorak? I'm not really sure.

17:10 - Where's Williams?

Still no sign of the players. Well not exactly true, Pironkova is waiting in the tunnel, but there's still no sign of Williams.

This match was scheduled to start at 5pm UK time.

17:03 - 'A tremendous honour'

Both Williams and Pironkova came through tough three-set matches in the last round. Pironkova in particular was pushed very hard by Alize Cornet, but she is raring to go again against Williams, who has won all four of their previous matches.

"Playing such a champion, such a legend of the game, it's a tremendous honour, obviously. I'm really looking forward to that match, because I know the feeling is going to be very special.

"I will try to do my best, and I can't wait."

16:55 - Becker impressed by Serena

Boris Becker hails the focus of both Serena Williams and Alexander Zverev after victories

16:50 - The mother of quarter-finals

Today's action kicks off in around 10 minutes with six-time champion Williams up against Pironkova, who is enjoying an incredible run in her first tournament in over three years.

Both are mothers, like fellow quarter-finalist Victoria Azarenka, and both have taken time away from the game before returning - Pironkova much longer than Williams.

Carrie Dunn has written that she is pleased to see provision finally being made for women to be top-class professional athletes and mothers as well.

16:45 - Good afternoon

And welcome to day 10 of the US Open.

The quarter-finals continue today as Serena Williams faces Tsvetana Pironkova before an all-Russian clash between Andrey Rublev and last year's beaten finalist Daniil Medvedev.

Who will make the last four?

