The latest order of play has been released at the 2020 US Open, and we have all the key information you need for what will be coming up at Flushing Meadows.

The 2020 US Open will be unlike anything we have seen before with the coronavirus pandemic ensuring there will be no supporters present, along with a collection of the game's top names too, with many players opting to pull out.

But Serena Williams is still in the women's draw and aiming for that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, while in the men's draw, word number one Novak Djokovic is hunting down Grand Slam title number 17, with Andy Murray launching his latest comeback too.

Check in here every day for the latest order of play from Flushing Meadows.

US Open order of play - top matches

(17) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Kevin Anderson (Rsa) v (5) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Damir Dzumhur (Bih)

(4) Naomi Osaka (Jpn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn)

In the absence of defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, all eyes are on men's top seed Novak Djokovic on the first day of the US Open. The Serbian has what should be a routine clash against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia first up in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That's followed by women's fourth seed and former champion Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the final of the Western and Southern Open through injury earlier in the weekend. She is scheduled to face compatriot Misaki Doi.

Cast your eyes to the opening match on Louis Armstrong Stadium as 2016 champion Angelique Kerber faces Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. The German has been playing plenty of exhibition matches but nothing competitive since the fourth round of the Australian Open when she lost in a three-set tussle with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. It'll be fascinating to see how Kerber copes after a seven-month absence from competition - especially with the draw as apparently wide open as it is without top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Belinda Bencic and more.

These two have only played once before - at the French Open five years ago when Kerber enjoyed a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory. That was a very different Kerber, though, and most recently she has struggled with leg injuries as well as picking a coach to work with. It'll be intriguing.

Also, don't rule out former finalist Kevin Anderson as he seeks to spring a serious upset in his match against fifth seed Alexander Zverev. As ever, the German will be under immense pressure to finally reach a Grand Slam final, and Anderson has the game to unsettle him on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic has defended his new Players' Association

What is the potential upset of the day?

Cori Gauff (USA) v (31) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Would it be an upset if 16-year-old Coco Gauff beats 31st seed Anastasija Sevastova? The Latvian has had a terrible run this year, stumbling in the first round every single time out, whereas Gauff goes in on a wave of confidence and is looking to extend her fine record in Grand Slams. They're third on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Which Brits are in action?

Cameron Norrie plays ninth seed Diego Schwartzmann on Court 5, and a bit later on Kyle Edmund takes on Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on the same court.

Norrie will be first up from 16:00 and Edmund's match is the third to take place on that outside court.

(9) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

Kyle Edmund (Gbr) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz)

Showcourt schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium - from 17:00 UK time

(1) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Kevin Anderson (Rsa) v (5) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Damir Dzumhur (Bih)

(4) Naomi Osaka (Jpn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn)

Louis Armstrong Stadium - from 16:00 UK time

(17) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

(12) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Cori Gauff (USA) v (31) Anastasija Sevastova (Lat)

Steve Johnson (USA) v (16) John Isner (USA)

Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (13) Alison Riske (USA)

