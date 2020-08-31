Every day we will pick out the most notable results from the US Open, focusing on the big names, the big shocks and the British hopefuls at Flushing Meadows.
US Open selected results
Day 1, August 31
- Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [1] beat Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-4, 6-0
- Petra Kvitova (CZE) [6] beat Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3, 6-2
- Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [12] beat Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-1, 6-4
- Angelique Kerber (Ger) [17] beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) 6-4, 6-4
- Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [30] beat Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-5, 6-2
- Caroline Garcia (FRA) [32] beat Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 6-2
- Varvara Gracheva (RUS) beat Paula Badosa Gibert 6-4, 7-5
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) beat Francesca Di Lorenzo 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-0
- Egor Gerasimov (BLR) beat Dusan Lajovic (SRB) [18] 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
- Borna Coric (CRO) [27] beat Pablo Andujar (ESP) 7-5, 6-3, 6-1
- Jordan Thompson (AUS) beat Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
- Federico Coria (ARG) beat Jason Jung (TPE) 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 2-0 ret.
- Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) beat Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-3, 6-3, 7-5
What is the schedule?
The tournament began on Monday, 31 August. The men's final will draw the event to a close on Sunday, 13 September.
When is the draw announced?
The draw for both the men's and women's singles events took place on Thursday, 27 August.
