US Open 2020: Schedule, draw, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic odds in New York

It's the US Open, just not as we know it. Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are all set to contend in New York with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal among those who are not taking part.

There had been significant fears that the US Open, following Wimbledon's lead, would have to be cancelled.

US Open US Open presents Serena Williams with her best chance yet of magic number 24 4 HOURS AGO

However, despite everything and amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the event is scheduled to go ahead at Flushing Meadows in New York.

What is the schedule?

The tournament gets underway on Monday, 31 August.

The men's final will draw the event to a close on Sunday, 13 September.

Play Icon WATCH Novak Djokovic hails 'fantastic news' of US Open going ahead 00:05:33

When is the draw announced?

The draw for both the men's and women's singles events will take place on Thursday, 27 August.

Who is playing?

It is still unclear who exactly will be competing in the tournament even though players have ruled themselves in (provisionally) and out of the event.

Serena Williams has said she will play in the tournament, while Novak Djokovic has declared that he will be a participant.

Britain's Andy Murray, despite shaking off more injuries this year, will be ready to take part in New York.

Play Icon WATCH US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam 00:01:43

Who is not playing?

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal has ruled himself out of playing in New York with a heartfelt thread of tweets, describing the schedule for the remainder of the year as "barbaric".

Roger Federer is still recovering from injury and will not play again this year, while another former French Open champion, Stan Wawrinka, is not on the US Open entry list and has been seen practising on clay, suggesting he will focus on the French Open.

Defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu has confirmed she will not be there following almost a year of struggling with injury. She was on the US Open entry list, but was not registered to play the Western and Southern Open or any other warm-up event. However, the Canadian has previously expressed cautiously positive views about playing in New York, writing on Twitter in June: "I have no doubt that the USTA has come up with the best plan to insure our safety as we look to the return of tennis in 2020," adding: "I plan to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court."

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has ruled herself out of the running. However, with Australia's strict quarantine regulations, it could be that she chooses to skip both Grand Slams and the travel involved, directing her efforts towards the New Year and the Australian Open instead.

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles

Novak Djokovic - 6/4

Dominic Thiem - 7/1

Daniil Medvedev - 11/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 12/1

Alexander Zverev - 20/1

(Andy Murray - 100/1)

Women's singles

Serena Williams - 8/1

Naomi Osaka - 10/1

Garbine Muguruza - 14/1

Karolina Pliskova - 15/1

Sofia Kenin - 20/1

Tennis Andy Murray can pose a threat at US Open, says Liam Broady YESTERDAY AT 11:23