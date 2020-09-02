Serena Williams praised Andy Murray and said she was rooting for his success against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Murray came back from two sets down to win the match 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in four hours and 40 minutes.

Williams is an erstwhile doubles partner of Murray and was asked her opinion of the 33-year-old Scot and his latest win.

Williams explained: "Usually when you're waiting for a match, someone is down two sets, you root for the person that's ahead so you can get on the court and get off.

I was rooting for Andy the whole time. I really wanted him to win. Gosh, when he was down in the third set, I was like: 'All right'. I was just rooting for him so hard.

"I saw him give the racquet to his trainer. There's Andy, he plans on playing five sets here. I was really happy for him."

She then commented on the qualities she admired in his fight back: "I love his grit. I've always loved that, way before we played doubles.

I always said he reminds me a lot of myself. I'm just a big fan.

"It was really good because I know what it's like to be down, I know what it's like to be injured, I know what it's like to be counted out. I felt like it was a real gutsy win for him and I was really happy."

