Players continue to battle it out for a place in the fourth round of US Open as we approach the business end of the tournament.

The pick of the men's matches is probably the tie between Daniil Medvedev, who will be hoping for outright victory at the Open to secure his No. 1 ranking for sometime longer and to ensure he claims a Grand Slam tournament, and Nick Kyrgios, whose battling and fiery presence in New York is providing fireworks for spectators, and his own team.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff may hope to inherit the fervent home support as she takes on China's experienced Shuai Zhang. A win would tee her up to become one of the favourites left in the tournament as America searches for a new homegrown talent to turn into a hero.

Pole Iga Swiatek is amongst the action once more after dismantling Sloane Stephens in the previous round. The first seed won in straight sets to book her place in the third round, and will play another American, this time 105th-ranked Lauren Davis.

TOP MATCH - DANIIL MEDVEDEV V NICK KYRGIOS

This one could be an epic match, with the world No. 1 facing the mercurial Australian.

Medvedev is looking to hold onto his ranking and announce himself as the new top dog of men's tennis, and winning the US Open would be a compelling argument.

What Kyrgios wants is difficult to work out sometimes, but his performances have not suffered despite his temper boiling over and attracting a fine for spitting. He reached the Wimbledon final, can he go one better?

POTENTIAL UPSET - SHUAI ZHANG V COCO GAUFF

America is now looking to Coco Gauff to make good on her incredible potential after seeing Serena Williams walk away from competitive tennis for good, but the 18-year-old has much to do.

Aged 15 she announced herself at the US Open with thrilling performances and while she will be expected to defeat Zhang, her Chinese opponents boasts two Grand Slam finals in the doubles, and has 33 years of experience to call upon.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – SUNDAY 4 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. C. Moutet v C. Ruud (5)

2. S. Zhang v Coco Gauff

Not before 12:00am

3. D. Medvedev (1) v N Kyrgios (23)

4. O. Jabeur (5) v V. Kudermetova (18)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - 16:00

1. A. Davidovich Fokina v M. Berretini (13)

2. C. Garcia (17) v A Riske-Amritraj (29)

3. P. Carreno Busta (12) v K. Khachanov (27)

4. L. Samsonova v A. Tomljanovic

