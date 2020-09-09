Daniela Hantuchova has voiced her sympathy for Novak Djokovic, whose controversial summer culminated in being disqualified from the US Open.

The Serbian made controversial comments about a potential coronavirus vaccine, organised the Adria Tour event in the Balkans, which was curtailed by a Covid-19 outbreak, before being defaulted from his US Open match against Pablo Carreno Busta after hitting a ball at a line judge.

Hantuchova believes that Djokovic is well-intentioned and hopes he learns a lesson from his tumultuous few months.

"I care so much about him and respect everything he is doing for our game," she said on Amazon Prime's US Open coverage.

"But I just hope there is a lesson to be learned, even if this one came at the worst possible time, where pretty much the only thing standing between him and an 18th grand slam title was himself, with all my respect to the other players.

"So many times he has the right intentions, it's just with the timing he's not getting it right, like the Adria Tour.

"There's no problem with running an exhibition tour like that, just not when the whole world stops."

