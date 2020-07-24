US Open: Serena Williams favourite to win record-equalling Slam

Evening Session, Day 4
Phillip Island, Australia
Qualifiers, Day 4
Can Serena Williams finally win what would be a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam? She is the favourite to triumph at the 2020 US Open in New York.
Novak Djokovic has said he is "very glad" the US Open will be going ahead this year on the Tennis Legends vodcast as it now appears likely he will participate.
Matteo Berrettini held off a spirited fightback from Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the inaugural Ultimate Tennis Showdown at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.
Stephanos Tsistipas held on to beat David Goffin in their UTS semi-final to set up a final against Matteo Berrettini.
Matteo Berrettini held his nerve to beat Richard Gasquet in sudden death in their semi-final match at the UTS.
Corentin Moutet almost produced a magnificent piece of showboating against Stefanos Tsitsipas but his attempted lob was a fraction too long at the UTS.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights as Richard Gasquet gets the better of Alexei Popyrin.
Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Dustin Brown beats Feliciano Lopez
Great net point between Dustin Brown and Feliciano Lopez at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
Stefanos Tsitsipas showed off his singing talents at a changeover during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.
David Goffin proved too strong for Elliot Benchetrit at Ultimate Tennis Showdown.