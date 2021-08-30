Hello!

Hello and welcome to LIVE text coverage from the opening day at the US Open. We’ll have live updates from around the courts, with Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas taking centre-stage in the afternoon session.

Top match

While there is almost certainly heartbreak on the horizon, the biggest match of the day is between Tstitsipas and Murray.

Murray continues his two-year attempt to establish himself back as a regular on the professional circuit, and appears to be in the best shape of his career since his hip surgery. However, despite a couple of wins over higher-profile players, it is hard to see past Tsitsipas, who may consider himself favourite for the overall tournament.

Potential upset

Marie Bouzkova has never been past the first round at the US Open, and never past the second round at any Grand Slam event. However, and while it may seem cruel to pick out Naomi Osaka given the pressure she finds herself under because of her honesty, the fact remains that the Japanese player has struggled ever since her dramatic exit at the French Open earlier this year.

Brit watch

Aside from Andy Murray, there are plenty of Britons in the first round. There's Cameron Norrie against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Dan Evans against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the men's side of the draw. On the women's side, Harriet Dart will face Caroline Garcia, Kaja Juvan is Heather Watson's opponent, and Kristina Mladenovic stands in the way of Jo Konta.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz impressed on his Wimbledon debut and will have to take on Cameron Norrie, seeded 26th. Francis Tiafoe looks to make good on his early promise against non-boxer Christopher Eubanks, and fellow American Coco Gauff is in action against Poland's Magda Linette.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 30 AUGUST – FROM 11AM UK TIME

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (5.00PM)

Madison Keys (USA) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Andy Murray (GBR) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3

Not before 12:00AM

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - (4.00pm)

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 9

John Isner (USA) 19 v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Magda Linette (POL) v Coco Gauff (USA) 21

Not before 12:00AM

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 18 v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

GRANDSTAND- (4.00pm)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Simona Halep (ROU) 12

Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5 v Ivo Karlovic (CRO)

Casper Ruud (NOR) 8 v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 18 v Tereza Martincova (CZE)

COURT 17 - (4.00pm)

Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 12

Angelique Kerber (GER) 16 v Dayana Yastreska (UKR)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) 15 v Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Not before 12am

Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

COURT 5 - (4.00pm)

Ricardis Berankis (LTU) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 11

Danielle Collins (USA) 26 v Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)

Grigor Dimitro (BUL) 15 v Sam Riffice (USA)

Emma Navarro (USA) v Christina McHale (USA)

COURT 10 - (4.00pm)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Dan Evans (GBR) 24

Heather Watson (GBR) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Jo Konta (GBR)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) 26 v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

COURT 13 - (4.00pm)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Marcos Giron (USA) v Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Alycia Parks (USA) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Elise Mertens (BEL) 15 v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

COURT 4 - (4.00pm)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 31 v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Guido Pella (ARG) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 32

COURT 6 - (4.00pm)

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 19 v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Maria Osorio Serrano (COL)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

COURT 7 - (4.00pm)

Jiri Vesely (CZE) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Marco Trungelliti (ARG) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 29

Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 25

Alize Cornet (FRA) v Ons Jabeur (TUN) 20

Court 8 - (4.00pm)

Mayar Sherif (EGY) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Cristian Garin (CHI) 16 v Norbert Gombos (SVK)

Alex Molcan (SVK) v Cem Ilkel (TUR)

COURT 9 - (4.00pm)

Peter Gojowczyk (GER) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) 23

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Rebeka Masarova (ESP) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

COURT 11 - (4.00pm)

Ann Li (USA) v Kristina Kucova (SVK)

Marin Cilic (CRO) 30 v Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 8 v Astra Sharma (AUS)

Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

COURT 12 - (4.00pm)

Facundo Bagnis (ARG) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Sara Errani (ITA) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 32

Andrea Petkovic v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

COURT 14 - (4.00pm)

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

COURT 15 - (4.00pm)

Henri Laaksonen (SUI) v John Millman (AUS)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) v Carlos Taberner (ESP)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)

