Dan Evans has become the first Brit through to the second round of the 2021 US Open after beating Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in four sets 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1.

Evans took the opening set 6-3 but Monteiro levelled up through a tiebreak.

However after that Evans stepped up his game and took the final two sets 6-4, 6-1 to book his place into the second round.

ATP Winston-Salem Evans ends US Open warm-up with Winston-Salem Open defeat 26/08/2021 AT 08:03

Evans, the 24th seed, will fancy his chance of making it through to the third round as he will face the winner of Marcos Giron and Antoine Hoang.

Evans’ compatriot Andy Murray is in action later on Monday but Johanna Konta has had to pull out.

Wimbledon 'He's got it all' - McEnroe hails Korda as American ends Evans run 02/07/2021 AT 18:32