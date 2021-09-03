Simona Halep reached the fourth round of the US Open with a 7-6(11) 4-6 6-3 victory over 19th seed Elena Rybakina.
The Romanian needed two hours and 25 minutes to see off her spirited opponent, who had spurned four set points in a marathon first-set tie-break that Halep took with her seventh.
The 12th seed is slowly returning to form after missing the French Open and Wimbledon due to a calf injury, with the win over Rybakina her biggest on the comeback trail.
Halep is chasing a first title since September last year and has never gone beyond the last four at Flushing Meadows.
Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza won the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win over three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka.
Like Halep, the Spaniard has won at Roland Garros and Wimbledon – but is yet to win a hard-court Slam.
More to follow...
