US Open: Who's in and who's out? Will Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Serena and others play?

The US Open starts in just over a month, but it is still unclear who exactly will be competing in it. Here we take a look at who is likely to be in New York - and who will probably give it a miss.

The US Open is taking place as scheduled, starting on August 31, and with a whole host of precautions to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

The US Department of Homeland Security has granted athlete waivers to players and support personnel, meaning that non-US nationals can enter the country regardless of their home country and previous travel movements - but it is not yet clear whether there will be any quarantine requirement for those entering the US.

The situation is complicated by the rescheduled French Open taking place immediately after the US Open - with qualification beginning the day after the New York final, and the main draw action starting on Monday September 21.

It is possible that those travelling from the US back to Europe would be required to self-isolate for a period of up to two weeks as well - meaning that at the current time many will have to choose between the two Slams.

LIKELY TO PLAY

Serena Williams, chasing that elusive 24th Grand Slam title, will play - fitness permitting. She has been in the media spotlight this week as she, husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia were revealed as part-owners of new soccer club Angel City FC.

Novak Djokovic, after expressing his dissatisfaction with the rules laid down by the US Open, has since backed down a little, enthusing exclusively to Eurosport: "I think that a lot of people were sceptical, especially for the US events considering what the US went through as a country during this pandemic. So a lot of people, including myself, were quite sceptical on whether it would happen or not. We are very glad that it is happening, of course, and it is very important that we provide opportunities, we provide jobs, we provide opportunities for players to compete."

However, he has yet to say definitively whether he will be there or not - however, with many of the other big names on the men's side unlikely to compete, the tournament organisers will certainly want his star quality in Flushing Meadows.

Former champion Andy Murray says he intends to play as long as everyone's safety can be guaranteed, writing in his BBC column: "Playing at a behind-closed-doors US Open is something I intend to do - as long as it is safe."

The 2019 men's runner-up Daniil Medvedev is also likely to play - and has been spotted in training.

The players who are currently competing in World TeamTennis at the Greenbrier, West Virginia, are already operating under strict bubble conditions - so much so that world number 51 Danielle Collins was dismissed from the tournament for breaking curfew. It does seem probable that most of the players who are in WTT action will stay in the USA and take part in the US Open - including former champions Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Kim Clijsters, current Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, former world number nine Coco Vandeweghe, and Brits James Ward and Ken Skupski.

Other North America-based players who are likely to compete in New York include former champion Naomi Osaka, former runner-up Madison Keys, and reigning champion Bianca Andreescu, who continues her comeback from injury.

LIKELY NOT TO PLAY

A lot of the Europe-based players are likely not to go to New York.

Roger Federer is still recovering from injury, while defending champion Rafael Nadal is going to be at the French Open come what may as he aims for his 13th title there - and will probably not welcome a hard-court interlude.

Another former French Open champion, Stan Wawrinka, has been seen practising on clay, suggesting he will not be travelling to the USA.

The only ATP tournament that looks likely to happen before the US Open now is the Western and Southern Open in New York, the week before the Grand Slam begins.

All of the men's top 10 are European - although that does not necessarily rule them out of going to the USA. They have had varying degrees of preparation - Stefanos Tsitsipas, David Goffin, Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem have all been playing on hard courts as part of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in the south of France, with Thiem and Alexander Zverev participating in the ill-fated Adria Tour. Thiem and Berrettini also competed in the Austrian's own tournament at the start of July, Thiem's 7, which was on clay.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who is also a former Roland Garros winner, has said she will stay in Europe.

Her coach Darren Cahill responded to the US Open's proposed rules by saying: "The restrictions are tough. They're incredibly difficult, and every player will have their own opinion as to whether that will work for them. I'm pretty sure that won't work for Simona."

Halep has already confirmed her participation in the WTA tour events in Europe throughout August, with other entrants including former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (who will play in Palermo from August 3), world number eight Belinda Bencic and one-time Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard (who will both play in Prague from August 10). It seems more than likely that they will stay in Europe ready for the French Open rather than cross the Atlantic again.

World number three Karolina Pliskova is training and coaching in her homeland Czech Republic, while the Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has been playing exhibition events in Europe - and also taken the time to talk to the French Open's official website about how much she misses the tournament, suggesting it is uppermost in her mind at the moment. The Netherlands' Kiki Bertens, the world number seven, has enjoyed much of her career success on clay so must be considering skipping the travel to the US in order to stay in Europe for the French Open.

Current world number one Ashleigh Barty is currently in her native Australia and has not spoken of her plans for the rest of the year yet. She shared photos on social media of practising on clay back in May, which could hint that she is focused on defending her Roland Garros title and does not intend to interrupt it with the hard courts of New York.

However, with Australia's strict quarantine regulations, it could be that she chooses to skip both Grand Slams and the travel involved, directing her efforts towards the New Year and the Australian Open instead. Melbourne tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley certainly hinted at that in an interview when he said: "[A]ll of them I've spoken to – there's not one that hasn't – are looking to the beginning of 2021 and the beginning of the new season as the new hope for tennis globally. I personally think that some of the top players will be in doubt [for the rest of 2020] and that's simply because they may feel it's too soon. It's nothing against the US Open."

It seems massively unlikely that Tiley would not have spoken to Australia's biggest sporting star as he gauged the tennis community's plans for the rest of the year.

British number one Johanna Konta has also signed up for the Ladies Open Palermo, although she has not made her plans known beyond that. However, she reached the semi-finals of the French Open last year so may want to focus on repeating that feat. She is currently in the UK and about to take part in the second instalment of Jamie Murray's Battle of the Brits tournament.

Katie Boulter has also said she will not be at the US Open, saying: "I haven’t put an entry in. I am very cautious as there is a pandemic going on. I don’t think it’s the right time."

TOP 10 AT A GLANCE - WILL THEY PLAY THE US OPEN?

Men's

1. Novak Djokovic - PROBABLE

2. Rafael Nadal - UNLIKELY

3. Dominic Thiem - PROBABLE

4. Roger Federer - NO

5. Daniil Medvedev - PROBABLE

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas - UNLIKELY

7. Alexander Zverev - UNLIKELY

8. Matteo Berrettini - UNLIKELY

9. Gael Monfils - UNLIKELY

10. David Goffin - UNLIKELY

Women's

1. Ashleigh Barty - UNLIKELY

2. Simona Halep - UNLIKELY

3. Karolina Pliskova - UNLIKELY

4. Sofia Kenin - PROBABLE

5. Elina Svitolina - UNLIKELY

6. Bianca Andreescu - PROBABLE

7. Kiki Bertens - UNLIKELY

8. Belinda Bencic - UNLIKELY

9. Serena Williams - YES

10. Naomi Osaka - PROBABLE

