The USTA have confirmed that a player set to compete at the US Open has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from the tournament.

“A player has tested positive for Covid-19 at the US Open and has been withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic,” read a statement on the US Open website.

“The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player.

In accordance with New York State Department of Health requirements, and in alignment with CDC guidelines and the Tournament health and safety protocols, the player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days. In addition, contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone must quarantine for 14 days.

While the statement does not name the player, it comes a matter of hours after reports in France claimed that Benoit Paire had tested positive.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.

17th Paire seed was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

With additional reporting from Reuters

