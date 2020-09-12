Naomi Osaka was asked what message she was trying to send with her masks highlighting racial injustice at the US Open and her response was simple.

The 22-year-old wore a mask bearing the name of a different black American before each round at Flushing Meadows, and because of her success all seven got visibility.

Osaka was asked by ESPN's Tom Rinaldi in one of her post-match on-court interviews what the message was she was wanting to send with the masks, and her response was powerful.

"Well, what was the message that you got? That was more the question," Osaka said straight back.

I feel like the point is to make people start talking.

Tamir Rice was the seventh name Osaka highlighted with her mask on Saturday before the final as she beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

