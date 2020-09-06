Serena Williams admits she does occasionally struggle to handle the pressure of being 'Serena', but she believes "pressure is a privilege".

Serena moved into the fourth round after defeating fellow American Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 in her toughest match at the US Open this year.

But the 38-year-old admits the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight does get to her.

"Sometimes it's harder than others," Serena said post-match.

"Every day having 'Serena' on your back is a massive target for the tour, for press, for stress.

But as Billie Jean King said, pressure is a privilege. I wouldn't want it any other way. I just try to think about how fortunate I am to have been in this position.

Serena, a six-time US Open champion, is chasing Margaret Court's record 24 grand slam record. She has made the finals in four majors since she returned from maternity leave in 2018, coming up just short each time.

Serena says trying to match it has been a lonely battle.

"I haven't spoken to anyone," about chasing records, Williams told reporters. "Maybe that would have been, would have, would, could be a good idea."

"I don't think it's anything tricky, especially when you lost it's good to kind of go back out there and try to do a little bit better."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

