Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes that Novak Djokovic deserved to be disqualified from the US Open after hitting a lineswoman with the ball.

The Serb, who was chasing his 18th Grand Slam title, was broken to go 6-5 down against Pablo Carreno Busta, hitting a ball away in frustration.

It hit a line judge, who was soon bent double and having difficulty breathing and though Djokovic pleaded his case to the tournament referee, he was made to default the match.

Wilander, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, believes that the incident was an accident but that Djokovic can have no complains over his fate.

"You are not allowed to do that," he said.

It’s as much bad luck as you can have on a tennis court. He didn’t just roll the ball back to the ball kid, that’s the bottom line. He hit it harder than he intended to - [it was] obviously a complete accident. It was a sign of frustration, yes. A little bit. But it doesn’t matter, you are not allowed to do it.

"We should also hope the linesperson is okay, it looked like she could hardly breathe. I’ve seen the replay now, and it is a pretty obvious default and there is nothing you can do.

"The only thing I’d question is why the umpire didn’t look at a video tape before making a decision, but there’s no question that is a default."

