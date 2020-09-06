Alexander Zverev moved into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a straightforward 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 21-year-old had beaten Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the previous round, and had dispatched 24th seed Hubert Hurkacz in round two.

But he had no answer for the fifth seed, who hit 18 aces and took seven of his ten break point chances - hitting 38 winners compared to his opponent's 17.

Davidovich was moving very poorly by the end of the match, suffering with what appeared to be a troublesome Achilles.

