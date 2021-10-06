Tim Henman has spoken of the amazing celebrations he was part of after Britain's Emma Raducanu triumphed at the US Open in remarkable fashion.

The 18-year-old was a shock victor at Flushing Meadows last month after coming through qualifying, and now she is looking to make a big impact at Indian Wells.

Raducanu's astonishing crown in New York saw her ranking leap from world No. 150 to world No. 22, and she still has a chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Mexico if she can shine in the Californian desert.

Henman, who was working as a courtside reporter for much of the US Open, is close friends with Raducanu's since-fired British coach , Andrew Richardson, and joined the memorable celebrations after the dramatic final.

"That was the best Grand Slam I’ve watched," Henman told The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol regarding the US Open celebrations with Raducanu and her team in an interview ahead of Indian Wells.

"It was a lot of fun to reminisce about the previous two weeks but also for Andrew and Emma to look back on the whole trip from when they started out in San Jose, the tournaments they played, the matches that she came through and the challenges she had.

It was a lot of fun and a night I’ll always, always remember.

"I was just there to speak to Andrew and Emma at any stage,” he says. “And if I can help, that was great. I was there to do my television work but when you’re that close to the action, then I could also support as well.”

When asked about Raducanu moving on from Richardson - who was the best man at his wedding - after winning the US Open under his guidance, Henman was clear that it was her prerogative.

"She hasn’t put a coach in place now and she’ll have plenty of time for that at the end of the year, whenever the competitive tennis year finishes," he said.

"It probably gives her most of November and all of December to really think about that. That’s important as there’s been so much going on in her world.

"My advice to her would certainly be: ‘Don’t worry about what other people think.’ There is always going to be an enormous amount of opinion out there and that’s something she can’t control.

"If she’s focused on those things which are within her control, she’s going to go on and continue to achieve great things within the sport."

