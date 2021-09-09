Mats Wilander believes Emma Raducanu can be one of the top five players in women's tennis in the next two years.

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in her debut Slam earlier this summer before pulling out through illness, has a real opportunity to progress to the US Open final when she takes on Greek number 17 seed Maria Sakkari on Thursday evening.

After Raducanu's emphatic straight sets win over Belinda Bencic , Eurosport's Wilander believes Raducanu has all the tools in her game to quickly become one of the best players in the world, labelling her "real deal".

US Open Wilander on Zverev ‘gamesmanship’ and 16-match winning streak 32 MINUTES AGO

"She got off to a pretty bad start [against Bencic]," he said.

"She went down 3-1 and then she just turned it around like it was the most natural thing ever.

"She looked lost in the beginning, she didn't feel the ball, especially on the forehand side, and then suddenly she plays like she's done it a million times. To close it out in the end as well...

She's the real deal at 18-years old and I cannot imagine Emma Raducanu not being among the top five players within a couple of years.

As well as being impressed by her technical prowess, Wilander has been struck by Raducanu's mental strength at such a young age as well as her ability to enjoy herself at the same time.

He added: "She's only 18-years old and coming from Great Britain there's a lot of pressure with what happened with her at Wimbledon. She played great but couldn't finish that last match.

"I'm so happy because during Wimbledon I was telling everybody that Emma is the real deal.

"She moves well and now she's proving to everybody that sometimes we actually know what we're talking about!

"She doesn't get fazed by anything and she's having fun. She's clearly enjoying it which is amazing."

US Open 'A lot of pressure on Emma Raducanu but she’s the real deal' – Mats Wilander AN HOUR AGO