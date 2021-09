Tennis

‘He needs to be careful’ – Novak Djokovic ‘playing with fire’ but should be at best in second week - Alex Corretja

Novak Djokovic dropped a set to Kei Nishikori and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja said the Serb was 'playing with fire'. However, Corretja expects him to be at his best for the second week of the US Open ater reaching the fourth round as he continues his bid for a remarkable calendar slam, which is now just four matches away.

00:03:07, 29 minutes ago