Tennis

'It can help Zverev' - Olympics win over Novak Djokovic can give Alexander Zverev hope, says Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes Olympic champion Alexander Zverev can take confidence from his win over Novak Djokovic at Tokyo 2020 heading into their US Open semi-final on Friday night. Zverev is looking to win his first career Grand Slam while Novak Djokovic is chasing the calendar Slam and is looking to become the all-time record holder with a 21st Slam title.

00:02:33, an hour ago