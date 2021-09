Tennis

'It's a love story' - Leylah Fernandez's run to the final 'something unreal' says Alex Corretja

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka to win a classic US Open semi-final, 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4, to secure her place in the final where she will play 18-year-old Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows. Alex Corretja says Fernandez's run to the final has been a love story.

