The evening session - which starts at 12am UK time, aka Saturday morning - opens with Djokovic as he looks to take the next step to tennis immortality.

Top Match - Djokovic v Zverev

Arguably the most anticipated match on the men's side of the draw at the US Open sees Novak Djokovic take on Alexander Zverev.

The Serb is of course just two wins shy of an historic calendar Grand Slam, which would also take him to 21 titles, above Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with the most career Grand Slam wins in the history of men's tennis.

But in Zverev he faces potentially his biggest obstacle en-route to what would be a fourth crown at Flushing Meadows,

The German has beaten Djokovic three times in their nine career meetings, with the most recent of those wins coming just last month in the semi-finals of the Olympics.

Zverev went on to win gold at the Tokyo Games and has carried that level of form with him to New York.

Potential Upset - Auger-Aliassime v Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has been one of the strongest players in the men's game over the last two years (Novak Djokovic aside of course).

But the big-serving Russian was knocked out of last year's US Open at this very stage by Dominic Thiem, and is coming up against the sort of opponent who could cause him real problems.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is outstanding on the return of serve and has the sort of mobile and rounded playing style that can cause Medvedev all sorts of problems.

If the Canadian manages to extend rallies on his opponent's serve then there is big potential for an upset.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Image credit: Getty Images

Next-Gen Watch - Auger-Aliassime

The young Canadian has been quietly impressive throughout the tournament, and will have plenty of energy after only playing a set and a half against youngster Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the quarter-finals.

This is the furthest that the 21-year-old has ever gone at a Grand Slam, bettering his quarter-final run at Wimbledon earlier in the year.

But Auger-Aliassime's progression over the past two years suggest that he is one of the brightest new stars in the game. He has the power-hitting to trouble Medvedev too, and his outstanding return skills make him well-placed to deal with the Russian's booming serve.

Order of Play, Friday September 10 - From 5pm UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

F Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12] v D Medvedev (RUS) [2]

R. Ram (USA) & J. Salisbury (Gbr) v J. Murray (Gbr) & B. Soares (Bra)

Arthur Ashe Stadium (Saturday 12am)

N Djokovic (SER) [1] v A Zverev (GER) [4]

