British teenager Emma Raducanu beat Mariam Bolkvadze in the second round of qualifying at the US Open to move one win away from reaching her second grand slam.

Raducanu, 18, ranked 150th in the world rankings beat 167 seeded Georgian Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 in New York, and will go on to face Egypt's Mayar Sherif next.

Raducanu reached her first grand slam in summer at Wimbledon before withdrawing from her last 16 match due to illness.

Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart, both 25, have also progressed to the final round of qualifying.

Boulter beat Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko 6-2 5-7 6-4 and goes on to face Kristina Kucova of Slovakia, while Dart overcame Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5), and will face Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria.

However, fellow Brits Samantha Murray Sharan, Francesca Jones, Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady are out of qualifying after losing their matches.

Andy Murray will face Tsitsipas in the first round of the main draw on Monday.

