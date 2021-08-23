Is Ashleigh Barty’s “grand adventure” going to have the grandest of endings?

Barty has had a 2021 season like few others. Having not travelled at all last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she has now been away from home since March, deciding to leave Australia and not return until the end of the season. The decision was a difficult one – “there were tears the days leading up, there were tears when I did finally leave, and then when we left” – yet so far it appears to be paying off.

Travelling with her coach Craig Tyzzer and boyfriend Garry Kissick, Barty has won four titles at the Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, Wimbledon and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati . She heads to the US Open as the strong favourite to add a third Grand Slam to her collection and become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two majors in the same year.

Barty may be missing home – “it’s Day 159, but no one’s counting, right?” she joked after her Cincinnati win – and might have "struggled physically and mentally” at times, but she is also making the most of her opportunities and staying relentlessly positive.

“We just keep chipping away, keep trying to get better every single day as a tennis player. If that means more titles, that's great. If it doesn't, it doesn't. That doesn't matter for me. Being able to continually self-improve, not just as a person but as an athlete as well. That's still my biggest focus and priority.”

This was always set out as a huge year for Barty. Having played just four tournaments at the start of 2020, she opened 2021 with questions over whether she deserved to still be world No 1 or if the frozen rankings were skewed in her favour. She won her first tournament of the year, the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, but success at the Australian Open still eluded her as she lost in the quarter-finals. The subsequent second-round defeat at the Adelaide Open didn’t seem the ideal prelude for an eight-month road trip, especially with the Miami Open next on the calendar. Barty was the defending champion in Miami after winning the tournament in 2019 and could have lost her No 1 ranking to Naomi Osaka if she hadn’t gone deep this year.

The journey from Australia to Miami took 50 hours and she faced a match point in the first round, but she came through, defended her title, and hasn’t looked back.

“Miami was a big tournament that I circled,” she told WTA Insider after beating Jil Teichmann to win the Western & Southern Open.

I wanted to make that the standout event. I wanted to defend my title. I wanted to prove a few people wrong. And I really enjoyed that week. Everything from there has been a flow-on effect and different challenges throughout each tournament, without a doubt.

As with any long road trips, there have been bumps along the way. She retired from the Italian Open with an arm injury and then had to withdraw from the French Open, where she was one of the favourites to win, due to a hip problem. That “heartbreaking” injury looked as though it might prove problematic for Wimbledon, just three weeks later, but Barty recovered in time and won her second major for the loss of just one set – in the final against Karolina Pliskova.

Barty would normally head home after Wimbledon for a short break, but this year she travelled to Tokyo and was upset in the first round of the singles by Sara Sorribes Tormo. That was a result that could have derailed her summer, yet she bounced back to win an “incredible” bronze in the mixed doubles with John Peers and then beat three major champions on her way to victory in Cincinnati.

“Having Tokyo was almost the perfect distraction and reset. I didn't dwell on us not going home, and that helped me," she reflected. "It is the grand adventure. Once we left Australia, our mindset was this is going to be a year like no other and we're going to have to find ways to not only enjoy it but entertain ourselves.”

Barty now leads the way on the WTA Tour in 2021 for titles (4) and match wins (40). She also boasts a hugely impressive 14-1 record against top-20 opponents this season. If those stats weren't enough to firmly dispel any doubts about her position at the top of the rankings, she is also leading the WTA this year in first serve points percentage won (74.9 per cent) and total serve points percentage won (64.2 per cent). She also tops the stats for percentage of break points saved (65.3 per cent) and service games won (81.3 per cent) for players to have played at least three matches.

The improvement in Barty's serve has been a key factor in her rise to the top of the game, and her scheduling this year has been important too. With so much time away from home she says she wanted to make sure she could “peak at the right times” and she has managed that so far.

Next up on her adventure is New York, where she is yet to enjoy much success. In five previous appearances she is yet to make it past the fourth round, making it by far her least successful major. She says she feels in “really good stead” ahead of the tournament and was getting “progressively better and better” during her run to the title last week. That victory has cemented her place as world No 1 ahead of the US Open, stretching her advantage over second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to 3,175 points.

Barty admits she has been battling “fatigue” recently, but remains “extremely grateful and appreciative”, and lifted by the support she has received.

“One real energy booster for me this week was seeing all the young kids and seeing smiles on the kids’ faces when we were practicing,” she told WTA Insider in Cincinnati.

“There was one kid on the very first day we practiced, he was sitting behind the court and he turns to his dad and says: ‘Oh, I love watching Ash play, it’s amazing how she hits a ball.’ And I was like, oh, that’s pretty cool. That’s cool to hear from a young kid who’s come to a tournament, who loves tennis, who has probably been craving this tournament for two years. And to be here and provide me with that energy was just awesome.”

Described as an “exceptional No 1” by Teichmann, Barty is not a sure-fire thing to lift the trophy in New York, where there have been a number of surprise winners over the years. But whatever happens you can be sure that she will still be smiling.

"We're just trying to play each match and kind of live each day as best we can, make sure we laugh, smile and have a good time, and the rest will take care of itself.”

