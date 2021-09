Tennis

Tennis video - Alex Corretja would be surprised if Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniil Medvedev in US Open semi-final

Alex Corretja would be surprised if Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semi-final on Friday night. The winner will face either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final at Flushing Meadows.

00:02:31, 6 minutes ago