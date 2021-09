Tennis

US Open 2021: 'A lot of pressure on Emma Raducanu but she’s the real deal' – Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander tells Barbara Schett that Emma Raducanu has everything in her game to be a major success in the sport. The Eurosport pundit phoned into The Cube to analyse the amazing displays of the British teenager after her run at the US Open continued with victory over Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals.

00:02:21, 41 minutes ago