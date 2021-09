Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'Absolutely incredible!' - Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja talk about Carlos Alcaraz in Cube

Former tennis players Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja were hugely excited whilst talking about Carlos Alcaraz in the Eurosport Cube. Alcaraz produced the most stunning result of the tournament so far as he downed world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas to keep a dream run at the Grand Slam alive and kicking.

