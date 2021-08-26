Andy Murray will face world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open, following a daunting draw made on Thursday afternoon.

The former world number one will look to improve on recent form after losing in the last 32 against Frances Tiafoe in the Winston-Salem Open, but faces an uphill task against one of the game's best players.

Novak Djokovic will face an unseeded qualifier in the first round of the US Open as he competes to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the men's singles calendar Grand Slam.

Australian Open Australian Open planning biosecure bubbles for 2022 7 HOURS AGO

Djokovic previously held all four slams in 2016, but has never won all four over the calendar year. He missed out on the chance for the Golden Slam after losing in the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but after winning at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Djokovic can hold all four slams in 2021 with US Open victory.

A win would also make him the most successful men's singles player of all time - he is currently level on 20 with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He faces reduced competition as regular rivals Federer and Nadal have withdrawn from this year's competition, but second seed Daniil Medvedev will be among the contenders and the Russian starts his tournament against Richard Gasquet.

US Open 'Really a big question mark' - Becker casts doubt on whether Fed will play again 9 HOURS AGO