KVITOVA 1-1 SAKKARI

Whatever you can do…. Sakkari follows suits with a rapid hold she secures by barely breaking sweat.

KVITOVA 1-0 SAKKARI

That’s a rather polished service game to get things underway. Kivtova lands a trio of huge serves before rounding off a clinical love hold with an ace.

H2H

Sakkari leads the match-up 3-2. Their most recent encounter was in Stuttgart earlier this year with Kvitova prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the last 16.

Centre stage

The action at Arthur Ashe Stadium is set to get underway from 17:00 BST. It's quite a tasty one to kick things off there too with a round three clash between No.10 seed Petra Kvitova and No.17 seed Maria Sakkari.

Hello

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of Day 6 of the 2021 US Open. It's been a cracking start to the tournament so far and there are plenty more exciting matches coming your way.

We've got some great players in action today including Bianca Andreescu, Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Saturday, September 4...

Top Match

Raducanu is quickly becoming a household name in British tennis.

Just how far can the teenager from Kent go? She has a tough match against Sara Sorribes Tormo who, like Raducanu, has not yet dropped a set.

Potential Upset

Zverev looks unstoppable right now on a 13-match winning streak. The Olympic gold medallist has found this year’s US Open relatively easy so far with straight set wins over Sam Querrey and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Now he goes into the third round against Jack Sock who produced a surprise five-sets win over number 31 seed Alexander Bublik.

Sock and Zverev have not met on court since 2017 and the American holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist.

In front of a home crowd, Sock might just fancy his chances as he enters the match in good form.

Brit Watch

Raducanu is the only Brit in singles action on Saturday and there is plenty of hope in the UK that she can make a deep run in her first ever US Open.

Next-Gen Watch

Jannik Sinner won the Great Ocean Road Open in January, before reaching the final at the Miami Masters and the semi-finals in Barcelona as well winning the biggest title of his career: the Citi Open.

Sinner has battled his way into the third round of the US Open with four set wins over Max Purcell and Zach Svajda, but now comes up against the experienced number 17 seed Gael Monfils.

It should be a highly-entertaining contest and the 20-year-old Italian will feel he has a good chance of beating Monfils, who this year has a win-loss record of 7-12, and reach the fourth round for the first time in his career.

Order of Play, Saturday, September 4 – from 5pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

P. Kvitova (CZE) [10] v M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v K. Nishikori (JPN)

Not before 12am

A. Barty (AUS) [1] v S. Rogers (USA)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] v J. Sock (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

G. Minnen (BEL) v B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] v J. Pegula (USA) [23]

G. Monfils (FRA) [17] v J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

Not before 12am

L. Harris (RSA) v D. Shapovalov (CAN) [7]

V. Gracheva (RUS) v A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

Grandstand (4pm)

I. Ivashka (BLR) v M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

A. Kontaveit (EST) [28] v I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

Not before 8pm

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] v A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

N. Basilashvili (GEO) v R. Opelka (USA) [22]

Court 17 (5pm)

A. Seppi (ITA) v O. Otte (GER)

S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v E. Raducanu (GBR)

A. Karatsev (RUS) [21] v J. Brooksby (USA)

