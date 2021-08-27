British teenager Emma Raducanu reached the first round proper of the US Open with a win over Mayar Sherif on Friday.

The 18-year-old Briton secured a 6-1 6-4 victory against her Egyptian opponent in New York, building upon her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier in the year.

Last week she reached the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago as she prepared for the US Grand Slam, and is overachieving compared to her 31st place seeding.

Raducanu put in an accomplished performance at Flushing Meadows against her powerful opponent, as she was able to withstand her rival’s early dominance, and was never close to being broken.

