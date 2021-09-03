Teenage British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is the “real deal” according to Eurosport expert Mats Wilander.

Raducanu came to prominence with her exploits at Wimbledon, and she is proving her run to the fourth round at SW19 was no fluke with her efforts at the US Open.

After breezing through qualifying, Raducanu has impressed in making it to the third round at Flushing Meadows, and is one win away from the second week of the final major of the year.

Wilander was hugely impressed with Raducanu, as he said: "She played another unbelievable match.

"Zhang Shuai is a very good player, Emma Raducanu lost to her in her first match after Wimbledon, and then she won easily here.

"Emma Raducanu is the real deal. She is athletic and mature on court.

“She has played three qualifying matches and two main draws, so it is an amazing tournament for her.”

Sorribes Tormo will be a step up in grade for Raducanu, and Wilander expects the Brit to have to dig deep to win.

“It is not going to be easy,” Wilander said. “If Emma Raducanu can beat this lady, she is going to have to play some real good tennis, not for one hour, not for one set but for a long period.

It is an unbelievable opportunity for Raducanu and Sorribes Tormo to play each other and get to the fourth round.

"Sorribes Tormo is as tough as anyone to beat.”

The Spaniard was known solely as a clay-court player, but Alex Corretja says she has worked hard on her game and is comfortable on a range of surfaces.

“Sorribes Tormo is very solid and very tough,” Corretja said. “She is moving much better than before. She has a long swing, and right now she just goes faster and returns closer to the baseline. She has improved her serve as well.

“She has been practicing much more on hard courts, where before she played only on clay.

"She has realised she had to improve.”

