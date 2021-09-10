Second seed Daniil Medvedev raced through to the 2021 US Open final with a swift straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Russian wasted little time in sealing his place in Sunday's showpiece in New York as he won through, 6-4 7-5 6-2, with the 12th seed from Canada unable to stage much of a resistance.

Medvedev became the first Russian man to reach two finals at Flushing Meadows, after he lost out in 2019, and he will look to win his first Grand Slam title at the third attempt having also been the runner-up in Melbourne earlier this year.

He will next await the winner of world number one Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who face off in the second semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Auger-Aliassime certainly did have opportunities to stamp his authority on the match, even after losing an opening set dominated by the Russian.

The 21-year-old from Montreal had break points to level up the match at 5-3 up in the second set, but he squandered the chances as Medvedev powered back in hugely impressive fashion.

Having wrestled back the momentum in the second set, the third was a procession for Medvedev as he restricted his opponent to just a paltry two games with some ruthless hitting from the back of the court.

"Strange match," said Medvedev in his on-court interview. "In the second set, where everybody felt it was going to be one set all, I managed to save set points, he missed one and the match turned around completely.

"I am really happy. I don't think I played my best today but am really happy to be in the final on Sunday.

"He had two set points, so the only thing I was thinking was, 'I am going to make you play' - at 5-4 I knew it was an important part of the match, a moment I could break him mentally, and that's what happened.

"Last time [in the final in 2019] it was a crazy match. If it is going to be the same match on Sunday I hope I can win this time, but first of all I will enjoy the other semi-final. It is good to play first, you can enjoy the match of your opponents because it will be a great match - I advise everyone to see it!"

The reigning US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, spoke exclusively to Eurosport in the Cube about Medvedev, and he made it very clear just how difficult it is to face him on a hard court.

"He never drops his level, no matter how long a match goes," Thiem said of the Russian. "He’s very difficult to break as he has a great first and second serve.

"He puts a lot of shots in from the baseline, which is his speciality, and this combination is so tough. Hard courts are his best and he is moving extraordinarily well, especially on a hard court.”

