US Open 2021 - 'Good for him to suffer a little' - Alex Corretja explains why a struggle is good for Novak Djokovic

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube former player Alex Corretja explains why he thinks it is a good thing for Novak Djokovic that the world number one struggled a bit in his opening match of the 2021 US Open against Holger Rune. Djokovic lost a set against the teenager but eventually progressed to the second round relatively comfortably.

00:02:18, 39 minutes ago