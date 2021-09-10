Second seed Daniil Medvedev raced through to the 2021 US Open final with a swift straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime and reigning champion Dominic Thiem has praised his performances.

The Russian wasted little time in sealing his place in Sunday's showpiece in New York as he won through, 6-4 7-5 6-2, with the 12th seed from Canada unable to stage much of a resistance.

Medvedev became the first Russian man to reach two finals at Flushing Meadows, after he lost out in 2019, and he will look to win his first Grand Slam title at the third attempt having also been the runner-up in Melbourne earlier this year.

US Open 'The chance of a century' - Thiem on Djokovic chasing 'unique' calendar Grand Slam 2 HOURS AGO

He will next await the winner of world number one Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who face off in the second semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Thiem believes the Russian will be very tough to beat.

Thiem spoke exclusively to Eurosport in the Cube about Medvedev, and he made it very clear just how difficult it is to face him on a hard court, in particular.

"He never drops his level, no matter how long a match goes," Thiem said of the Russian.

"He’s very difficult to break as he has a great first and second serve. He puts a lot of shots in from the baseline, which is his speciality, and this combination is so tough.

Hard courts are his best and he is moving extraordinarily well, especially on a hard court.

Daniil Medvedev a survolé la demi-finale de l'US Open face à Félix Auger-Aliassime Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport expert Alex Corretja added: "Daniil was very smart. He was very clever to play every ball into the court to create problems for Felix. He really put the pressure on him."

Mats Wilander agreed: "Everyone knows how good Medvedev is, and he puts every ball back in play. Felix looked shocked that he wasn't giving him anything."

Medvedev described it as a "strange match" in his on-court interview. "In the second set, where everybody felt it was going to be one set all, I managed to save set points, he missed one and the match turned around completely," he said.

"I am really happy. I don't think I played my best today but am really happy to be in the final on Sunday.

"He had two set points, so the only thing I was thinking was, 'I am going to make you play' - at 5-4 I knew it was an important part of the match, a moment I could break him mentally, and that's what happened.

"Last time [in the final in 2019] it was a crazy match. If it is going to be the same match on Sunday I hope I can win this time, but first of all I will enjoy the other semi-final. It is good to play first, you can enjoy the match of your opponents because it will be a great match - I advise everyone to see it!"

US Open US Open Men's Semi-finals LIVE - Djokovic battles Zverev for final spot 4 HOURS AGO