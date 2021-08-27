Naomi Osaka is happy with her form heading into the defence of the US Open.

After winning the Australian Open at the start of the year, it’s been a tough 2021 for Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and missed Wimbledon after expressing concerns about having to attend press conferences.

Her bid for Olympic glory in her home nation of Japan ended in a shock defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

She returned to action at the Western & Southern Open but fell at the third-round stage to Jil Teichmann.

Osaka is not concerned about her form, and will take the US Open one match at a time.

"I feel pretty happy with how I'm playing,” Osaka, who has four major wins to her name, said. “I thought I played two really tough matches in Cincinnati.

"Of course I'm not, like, declaring that I'll do amazing here. For me, I'm the one-match-at-a-time like person."

Osaka will be in the media spotlight at the US Open, and she has admitted it is difficult for her to separate her tennis life and off-court life.

“I am the type of person for whom everything is sort of the same,” Osaka said. “If there was something that was not right in my personal life you could kind of see it in my playing,

“It would be cool to be a robot superman who could go on the court and focus just on tennis, but I am the type that focuses on everything at one time and that’s why everything is sort of muddled to me.”

