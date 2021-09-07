Emma Raducanu has spoken about how special it is for her to have the 'inspirational' Andy Murray to 'look up to' after she reached the US Open quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old, who lost the opening two games and was 0-40 down on her serve in the third, reeled off 11 straight games on Arthur Ashe Stadium to seal her progression in real style.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, the rising star spoke about the value to her of having British tennis legend Murray to look up to as she continues her incredible Grand Slam progress.

"Yeah, Andy is such an inspirational person to look up," she said. "The amount that he’s achieved, the amount he can do with his racket and skill.

To have him like sometimes believe in me, support me, I think it means a lot to have had someone like that.

"Also today I had Virginia Wade in the front row. I saw her, spoke to her a little bit after the match. It was just really cool to be able to speak to such legends, get their tips on a couple things.

"Personally I am surprised that I’m here. I didn’t expect — I knew I was doing a lot of great work that would pay off someday, but you never know when.

"I’m super appreciative of the moment. Yeah, having to be here in the US Open, quarter-finals, after not playing for 18 months, is absolutely just incredible."

In her on-court interview, Raducanu spoke about the win over Rogers and facing Belinda Bencic in the last eight.

"I'm so happy to come through and overcome some of the nerves at the beginning," she said with a big smile.

"Belinda’s a great player who’s in great form so I know I’m going to have to bring it on Wednesday.

"It’s just going to be who can dictate… But I’m not really thinking about tennis right now. I’ll leave that for tomorrow!"

Raducanu will face a tough challenge next up against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Bencic in their last-eight clash on Wednesday night.

