EVANS 6-4 0-3 GIRON

Marcos keeps Evo at arm’s length and consolidates with a hold to 30. He’s looking vibrant and positive now after being second best for much of that opener.

BREAK! – EVANS 6-4 0-2 GIRON

Momentum switch! Giron turns from defence into attack, taking advantage of a lull on Evo’s first service percentage. The Brit saves one of two break points with a wide serve but comes under the cosh as the American unloads ff both wings to take full advantage of his opportunity.

EVANS 6-4 0-1 GIRON

Disappointment for Dan. He has a shot at the early break once more but Giron slams the door shut to make deuce before edging the hold to ensure he has the scoreboard advantage in Set 2.

Ouch!

No.5 seed Andrey Rublev has taken the first set on a tie break against Spain's Pedro Martinez. Imagine how he'd react if he'd lost the breaker....

SET! - EVANS 6-4 GIRON

A familiar fist pump and a puff of the cheeks as Evo serves it out to 30 to take an impressive opener in 33 minutes.

EVANS 5-4 GIRON

Serve-out question posed. The American showcased his agility midway through that game with a brilliant, angled volley on the stretch to divert a superb Evans attempt at a pass into the open court. He’ll need much more of that as the match develops if he’s to turn the tables here.

EVANS 5-3 GIRON

Dan continues to serve with aplomb. He’s taking charge early in his service games and it’s leaving Giron too much to do. The British No.1 is just one game from taking a first set where he has looked rather polished.

EVANS 4-3 GIRON

Evo shakes his head and mutters away in that distinctive Brummie tone. He’s frustrated with his return attempt as it flies off court and allows the American to dig out a hold to 30.

EVANS 4-2 GIRON

That’s too good from the No.24 seed. He continues to play with a real energy that seemed to be lacking in his round one victory. He’s chalked up just two unforced errors so far and once again Giron offers little pressure on his return.

EVANS 3-2 GIRON

It’s better from Giron but he’s still not found his service groove just yet. Evo can’t do enough to make him pay and he remains in contention just the one break behind.

EVANS 3-1 GIRON

The British No.1 continues to find first serves with impressive regularity and Marcos has had little to chew on so far.

EVANS 2-1 GIRON

The American switches up his tactics and wises up to Evans’ crosscourt slice via the backhand. The Brit applies further pressure with a neat dart to the net for the volley to make 30-30 but Giron stays calm and picks up two cheap points to get on the board.

EVANS 2-0 GIRON

Dan the Man backs up the break with a hold to 15 and is looking very sharp early doors.

BREAK! - EVANS 1-0 GIRON

That’s a sensational start for Evo! He corks a stunning backhand winner up the line to demonstrate how well he’s seeing the ball right from the off. It helps him towards triple break point. Giron saves one but is tactically outplayed in the following point as the Brit ghosts into the net to put away a volley and claim an instant break.

Here comes Evo!

The players have finally arrived on Court 10 and we are not far away from bringing you some tangible tennis updates.

Rain update

The weather has improved in New York and the rain has stopped. We should have play on the outside courts shortly.

Real-deal Raducanu

I feel like I am learning so much. Being around these players and hitting with them, I feel like I am absorbing it all, so I don’t feel any pressure. It is all a free swing and bonus for me because I don’t have anything to lose."

How to dry a wet court...

Rainy Day!

The weather is not great in New York today which means we could have a bit of a delay to the action on the outside courts, including where the British No.1 Dan Evans is scheduled to play.

Osaka walkover!

Osaka moves into the third round without so much as a swish of her racket after receiving a walkover from Olga Danilovic.

Instead, No.12 seed Simona Halep will start on Ashe against Slovakia's Kristina Kucova from 17.00 BST.

Show time!

Good afternoon! It’s time to commence with the Day 3 action at the 2021 US Open.

We’ll be focusing on Great Britain’s Dan Evans to begin with as he meets the USA’s world No.64 Marcos Giron. The players will be out on Court 10 once the weather improves.

'Tactically we know he's a wizard!' - Wilander likes what he sees from Evans

Hello

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of Day 3 of the 2021 US Open. It's been a cracking start to the tournament so far and there are plenty more exciting matches coming your way.

We've got two of the favourites in Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev in action as well as Brit Dan Evans.

Here's what to look out for at the US Open on Wednesday, September 1...

Top Match

The women's draw has not been a good one for the prospects of the American women. First Sloane Stephens had to face Madison Keys in a repeat of the 2017 US Open final, now . The second-round opponents have a close bond, having been to each other's birthday parties when they were younger and shared the same coach. This should be an intriguing match and one that is too close to call as they meet for the first time on tour.

Potential Upset

Most of the top seeds are still standing on the men's side, but could the 11th seed be in for a shock? Diego Schwartzman is up against former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, who hit 49 aces in a five-set victory against Jiri Vesely in the first round. Anderson is not at the same level as he was when he reached the final in New York in 2017 but could be a danger if he is serving well again.

Brit Watch

After Andy Murray and Cam Norrie were beaten on the opening day of the tournament, Dan Evans is the only British male left in the singles. He faces American Marcos Giron in the second round, with the pair having met for the first time earlier this year in Australia. Evans won that encounter in straight sets and will be hopeful of a repeat.

Next-Gen Watch

Carlos Alcaraz was very impressive on his US Open debut as he needed only an hour and 53 minutes to beat Norrie in straight sets. The exciting young Spaniard will be fancied for another win as he faces world No 83 Arthur Rinderknech. American Brandon Nakashima, 20, also pulled off a first-round upset as he beat John Isner, and he takes on unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan next.

