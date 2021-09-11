Djokovic is now one win away from achieving the calendar Grand Slam of Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Becker, who worked with the 34-year-old earlier in his career, feels the Serb is correct to place such emphasis on the contest - as it has not been done in the men’s game since Rod Laver in 1969.

“Long live the king!” Eurosport expert Becker said. “He is an incredible guy, an incredible player. It was a special day, a special night.

It was history in the making. Novak Djokovic is still about to rewrite the book.

“He has the most important match of his life in two days. He's treating it like it's his last match. That's all you can say about it.”

Djokovic will be giving away nine years to his opponent on Sunday, and while he was taken to five sets by Zverev, Medvedev eased past Felix Auger-Aliassime in three

Becker feels that could count against Djokovic, but expects him to throw everything at his Russian opponent.

“He needs to recover now,” Becker said. “It was very exhausting against Sascha again.

“He is 34 years old, his opponent on Sunday is only 25 - you have to put that all in perspective.

“I think for him it's about the last match of his life - and that's how he'll go in."

