US Open 2021 - 'Make a rule, please!' - Mats Wilander implores officials to change something to stop break debate

Speaking on the Eurosport Cube former Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander looked exhausted talking about the toilet break debate that has dominated the US Open so far and he implored the rule-makers to get together and create a new rule that stops this sort of thing from happening again in future events.

00:03:03, 2 hours ago