Tennis

US Open 2021: Mats Wilander on Alexander Zverev ‘gamesmanship’ and 16-match winning streak

Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett and Alex Corretja discuss the performance of Alexander Zverev as he cruised into the last four of the US Open, continuing a remarkable winning streak that has stretched to 16 matches, including his gold-medal-winning run at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Zverev even took time out of the match to help mop up the court.

00:03:19, 32 minutes ago