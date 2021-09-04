Matteo Berrettini dug deep into his reserves to see off Ilya Ivashka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the third round of the US Open.

The Wimbledon finalist saw the draw open up the previous day with the defeats of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

The number six seed was in danger of going the same way at one stage, but he came on strong in the final set to advance in three hours and 46 minutes.

Berrettini has an excellent record at Flushing Meadows, and this win took him into the fourth round for the third year in a row.

The Italian is a shot maker by nature and he hit 69 winners in the contest, while he also needed the help of his impressive serve.

Berrettini powered down 27 aces, and it was appropriate that it was a service winner which sealed the match.

Oscar Otte sent down 15 aces in his 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-5 win over Andreas Seppi.

The world number 144 has made it to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time, and his enthusiastic celebration after sending down an ace to seal the win was a sign of the importance of the achievement.

