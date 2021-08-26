Naomi Osaka will begin her defence of the US Open title against Czech world No.82 Marie Bouzkova.

The Japanese world number three, who withdrew from Roland Garros and Wimbledon to protect her mental health from the demands of the tour, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows after triumphing in 2018 and 2020.

In the other half of the draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty begins her tournament against former world number two Vera Zvonareva, who reached the final in New York in 2010.

World number four and finalist in 2016, Karolina Pliskova, goes up against Caty McNally of the United States, while world number two seed Aryna Sabalenka plays 25-year-old Serb Nina Stojanovic in the first round.

