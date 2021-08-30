Sloane Stephens battled past compatriot Madison Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday.
Keys looked a bit rusty in the opening set, losing her serve in her second service game as 2019 champion Stephens took the lead.
But Keys, a former finalist herself in 2017, stormed back in impressive fashion, breaking Stephens in the first game of the set and never looking back, taking the set 6-1 in the end.
US Open
Muguruza through to second round with tight win over Vekic
- US Open LIVE: Former champion Stephens on Arthur Ashe, Murray to follow
- US Open women's round-up: Halep through to second round
- Muguruza through to second round with tight win over Vekic
And in a tense final game, that saw the two local heroes serve out to 5-5 until Stephens broke. But Keys wasn’t finished and forced the tiebreak.
The pair exchanged serves and eventually it was Stephens who came through 9-7 and progressed where she’ll face the winner of Coco Gauff and Magda Linette.
US Open
US Open men's round-up: Paire crashes out as Schwartzmann eases through to second round
US Open
US Open women's round-up: Halep through to second round