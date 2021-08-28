Stefanos Tsitsipas believes that Andy Murray ‘won’t give up’ when the pair meet in the US Open first round.

The 23-year-old Greek player is having one of his best seasons after reaching the final of the French Open at Roland-Garros, suffering a defeat to Novak Djokovic.

He has his sights set on success in America now, and as one of the favourites amid major names pulling out with injury - including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem - he wants to make sure he does not slip up against the 34-year-old Scot, who won the tournament in 2012.

Murray has since suffered serious hip problems which required extensive surgery, and he has not been the same player over the last few years as he has struggled to become competitive again.

“"I'm focusing on what's next. This is way too deep to look into. Got to stay in the moment," he said.

"He's still on. He's someone that has been putting a lot of work in to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be standing where he's at right now.

"I'm going to go for it, try my chances against him. He's someone that won't give up. I'll have to bring some good tennis from my side."

Spain's Rafael Nadal, Swiss superstar Roger Federer and defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria are among those unable to play in New York through injury - and Murray has fought hard not to join them.

Murray’s own preparation has seen him beat Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. He followed up with a victory over Noah Rubin at Winston-Salem ahead of defeat to young American Frances Tiafoe.

