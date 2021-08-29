Andy Murray is concerned by the reportedly slow uptake of the coronavirus vaccine on the professional tour.

Many observers believe that of the professional players’ circuit, fewer than half of competitors have been vaccinated.

The 34-year-old Scot is fully vaccinated, and as a result he is able to train in public gyms and eat indoors at restaurants with few restrictions. The same is not the case for players who are not vaccinated, and spectators at the US Open are required to have had at least one jab in order to be admitted.

Murray will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US Open first round on Monday, and ahead of his match said:“I feel like I’m enjoying a fairly normal life, whereas for the players that haven’t, it’s different.

“I’m sure they’ll be frustrated with that. Ultimately I guess the reason why all of us are getting vaccinated is to look out for the wider public. We have a responsibility as players that are travelling across the world to look out for everyone else as well. I’m happy that I’m vaccinated. I’m hoping that more players choose to have it in the coming months.”

The Australian Open is considering its options, which may be limited given the authoritarian response the country has used over the past year and a half in response to the pandemic.

“Over the next few months things are going to probably end up changing quite a bit,” said Murray. “I know the conversations with regards to the Australian Open are already happening. The players that have been vaccinated are going to be having very different conditions to players who are not.”

