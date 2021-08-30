World number 11 Diego Schwartzmann won in straight sets against Ricardas Berankis in the first round of the US Open.

Schwartzmann was never in trouble against the Lithuanian as he took five of his nine breka points on offer and was more effective in the serve.

The Argentine was able to rely on his quality to run out a 7-5 6-3 6-3 winner to qualify for the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Elsewhere, temperamental Frenchman Benoit Paire was beaten over four sets by Dusan Lajovic.

The Croatian ran into an early lead in the first set and then held his nerve as Paire came back into contention in the second. Paire then gave Lajovic a scare with a dominant third set win, but ultimately his opponent held his nerve to win 6-3 7-5 2-6 6-4.

Earlier in the season Paire was warned for a lack of effort of Wimbledon, and declared the Australian Open to be ‘s***,’ building on his reputation for attracting controversy.

