Former world number one Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the US Open with a 6-4 7-6(7-3) victory over Camila Giorgi.

Halep produced six aces compared to her Italian Open as she dominated with her service game, and it was with that dominance that she was able to earn victory.

The Romanian took all three of the break points she forced, while her less ruthless opponent had six break points but could only take two of them.

US Open Osaka vows to celebrate herself and her accomplishments more ahead of US Open 4 HOURS AGO

Halep had been forced to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the season as she battled a tear in her left calf, but now appears fit enough to compete in America.

‘Going to be tough’ – Why hard-court king Djokovic will be pushed at US Open

US Open Djokovic hoping 'guiding star' will lead him to Calendar Slam A DAY AGO