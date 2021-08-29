Novak Djokoivc will kick off his bid for the calendar Grand Slam on day two of the US Open.

The Serb has mopped up the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 - and is one major away from a bit of history.

Djokovic will not have it all his own way in New York, and one of his big rivals for the title - Alexander Zverev - will open up his campaign on Tuesday, as will the number one seed in the women’s draw, Ash Barty.

US Open I'm hoping more players get vaccinated - Murray concerned over slow uptake 10 HOURS AGO

How to watch?

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.

All coverage is also available to stream via Eurosport app.

Top Match

After his loss and meltdown at the Olympics - and subsequent absence to regroup and recharge the batteries - all eyes will be on Djokovic. The number one seed is the tournament favourite and Holger Rune is unlikely to pose any threat on Arthur Ashe, but it will be interested to see what shape Djokovic is in.

Potential Upset

There’s no bias here, honest. Britain’s Emma Raducanu burst onto the scene with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, and she has a live chance of causing a shock on Tuesday. The 18-year-old impressed in making it through qualifying. If she can keep the home crowd quiet on Louis Armstrong, Raducanu could topple Jennifer Brady.

Brit Watch

On a show court, Raducanu will command plenty of attention, but she is joined in action on Tuesday by Katie Boulter. The world number 190 battled through qualifying, twice going to three sets, so will have game time in her legs when she takes on world number 52 Liudmila Samsonova on Court 9.

Next-Gen Watch

There’s plenty of talk of a changing of the guard, with the baton on the brink of being passed from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic to the likes of Zverez, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. There are other players bubbling under the surface, and two of those get their quests underway on Tuesday. Australia’s Alex de Minaur has yet to make it beyond the fourth round at a major, but his best run has been in New York and he takes on another young talent in Taylor Fritz of USA. In the late match on Armstrong, things could get noisy.

Order of Play, Tuesday August 31 - from 4pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5PM)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] vs S. Querrey (USA)

A. Barty (AUS) [1] vs V. Zvonareva (RUS)

Not before 12:00AM

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs.H. Rune (DEN)

V. Golubic (SUI) vs.B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4PM)

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] vs. C. McNally (USA)

E. Raducanu (GBR) vs. J. Brady (USA) [13]

F. Delbonis (ARG) vs. D. Shapovalov (CAN) [7]

Not before 12:00AM

A. Riske (USA) vs. A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

T. Fritz (USA) vs. A. de Minaur (AUS) [14]

Grandstand (4PM)

S. Caruso (ITA) vs.K. Nishikori (JPN)

J. Chardy (FRA) vs. M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

J. Loeb (USA) vs. I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

P. Kvitova (CZE) [10] vs. P. Hercog (SLO)

Court 17 (4PM)

S. Kwon (KOR) vs. R. Opelka (USA) [22]

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] vs. A. Rus (NED)

G. Monfils (FRA) [17] vs. F. Coria (ARG)

Not before 10PM

A. Potapova (RUS) vs. J. Pegula (USA) [23]

Court 5 (4PM)

M. Mcdonald (USA) vs. D. Goffin (BEL) [27]

Z. Diyas (KAZ) vs. A. Anisimova (USA)

S. Korda (USA) vs. N. Basilashvili (GEO)

S. Rogers (USA) vs. M. Brengle (USA)

Court 10 (4PM)

M. Kostyuk (UKR) vs. M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

P. Badosa (ESP) [24] vs. A. Van Uytvanck (BEL)

M. Purcell (AUS) vs. J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

F. Fognini (ITA) [28] vs. V. Pospisil (CAN)

Court 13 (4PM)

A. Karatsev (RUS) [21] vs. J. Munar (ESP)

F. Ferro (FRA) vs. N. Hibino (JPN)

Y. Nishioka (JPN) vs. J. Sock (USA)

M. Doi (JPN) vs. S. Sanders (AUS)

Court 4 (4PM)

H. Baptiste (USA) vs. S. Zhang (CHN)

M. Trevisan (ITA) vs. C. Vandeweghe (USA)

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [9] vs. M. Cressy (USA)

J. Brooksby (USA) vs. M. Ymer (SWE)

Court 6 (4PM)

K. Khachanov (RUS) [25] vs. L. Harris (RSA)

C. Burel (FRA) vs. C. Tauson (DEN)

S. Johnson (USA) vs. M. Marterer (GER)

K. Muchova (CZE) [22] vs. S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Court 7 (4PM)

L. Musetti (ITA) vs. E. Nava (USA)

O. Otte (GER) vs. L. Sonego (ITA) [20]

A. Kontaveit (EST) [28] vs. S. Stosur (AUS)

S. Hsieh (TPE) vs. C. Liu (USA)

Court 8 (4PM)

A. Sevastova (LAT) vs. K. Siniakova (CZE)

A. Seppi (ITA) vs. M. Fucsovics (HUN)

M. Cecchinato (ITA) vs. Z. Svajda (USA)

Court 9 (4PM)

P. Cuevas (URU) vs. E. Escobedo (USA)

V. Gracheva (RUS) vs. N. Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

T. Griekspoor (NED) vs. J. Struff (GER)

L. Samsonova (RUS) vs. K. Boulter (GBR)

Court 11 (4PM)

A. Tomljanovic (AUS) vs. K. Volynets (USA)

H. Hurkacz (POL) [10] vs. E. Gerasimov (BLR)

A. Schmiedlova (SVK) vs. A. Krueger (USA)

T. Sandgren (USA) vs. I. Ivashka (BLR)

Court 12 (4PM)

D. Galfi (HUN) vs. P. Martic (CRO) [30]

Y. Hanfmann (GER) vs. A. Bublik (KAZ) [31]

R. Carballes Baena (ESP) vs. T. Paul (USA)

L. Davis (USA) vs. V. Tomova (BUL)

Court 14 (4PM)

A. Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) vs. L. Pouille (FRA)

C. Moutet (FRA) vs. S. Travaglia (ITA)

S. Cirstea (ROU) vs. V. Kudermetova (RUS) [29]

J. Ostapenko (LAT) [27] vs. N. Podoroska (ARG)

Court 15 (4PM)

D. Kudla (USA) vs. L. Djere (SRB)

J. Thompson (AUS) vs. G. Mager (ITA)

C. Bucsa (ESP) vs. J. Teichmann (SUI)

D. Kovinic (MNE) vs. K. Pliskova (CZE)

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

US Open 'I love the interaction with fans' - Novak Djokovic on crowds returning to the US Open 21 HOURS AGO